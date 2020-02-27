Michigan ranks high in costs for marijuana

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A new study ranks Michigan as one of the most expensive states for buying legal marijuana.

The study, which was conducted by LeafLink, found Michigan to have the highest wholesale prices for marijuana products compared to nine other states where marijuana has been legalized. Michigan had the highest wholesale prices for edibles and ingestibles, and second-highest prices for concentrate.

6 News reporter Ashley Graham spoke with the owner of a Lansing dispensary about the challenges of buying wholesale, and how Michigan compares to other states.

We will have more information tonight on 6 News at 6.