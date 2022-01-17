Michigan ranks near the bottom of states in racial integration

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan ranks near the bottom of a new report released by WalletHub on states that have made the most racial progress.

The report looked at all U.S. states and measured the gaps between black and white people. The report examines the differences between the two groups of people in police brutality incidents that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.

Michigan was No. 34 on the list of state with the most racial progress, and No. 42 on the list for most racial integration.

Most Racially Integrated States States with the Most Racial Progress 1. Arizona 1. Wyoming 2. Hawaii 2. Texas 3. Texas 3. Georgia 4. Montana 4. Mississippi 5. Maryland 5. Florida 6. New Mexico 6. Idaho 7. Wyoming 7. New Mexico 8. Alaska 8. Maryland 9. Washington 9. North Carolina 10. Georgia 10. New Jersey

The report also found that Michigan has one of the highest unemployment rate gaps in the United States.

The racial integration was determined by using recent data attributed to white and black people for a given metric. The racial progress was determined by subtracting the values attributed to white and black people in a given metric. The conductors of this research used the oldest data available and the most recent and calculated the percent of progress the metric analyzed.

The data used to create the ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, National Center for Education Statistics, U.S Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Bureau of Justice Statistics, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

