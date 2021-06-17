Michigan reacts to lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- Organizations and people from around the state are reacting to Governor Whitmer’s announcement about Michigan returning to full capacity on June 22.

The Michigan Association for Local Public Health released a statement on today’s announcement,

We are excited to see Michigan returning to more normal daily life earlier than originally

planned. This announcement is possible because of recent drops in case numbers in

communities around the state. A lot of hard work and cooperation has brought us this

far. Local health departments have used every resource at their disposal to combat this

virus.”

Today’s announcement is great news, but unfortunately does not mean COVID-19 is

gone, or the broader threat is eliminated entirely. Most Michigan counties are still seeing

cases, and we continue urging everyone to get vaccinated. We still need over 600,000

Michiganders to be vaccinated to reach our 70% goal. Those who cannot be

vaccinated should continue to take appropriate precautions.”

Bryan Reif, PF Michigan Group CEO and Chair of the Michigan Fitness Club Association said the following,

We are excited Governor Whitmer has announced the Michigan Department of Health

and Human services is lifting most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions around the

state. The fitness industry has been hit hard by 15 months of lockdowns, forced closures and

capacity limits. Beyond the immediate revenue impacts to fitness businesses of all

sizes, the pandemic response measures stigmatized indoor exercise but was never

backed by science or data and ignored the extensive work done by leading fitness

companies around Michigan to create – and document – that properly run gyms are

among the safest indoor business environments anywhere.”

Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan, commended Whitmer’s leadership throughout the pandemic,

It’s hard to overstate how crucial Gov. Whitmer’s leadership during the pandemic has been to protect the health of our communities. Her willingness to listen to the experts and enact necessary, fact-based public health guidance in spite of near-constant harassment and even threats on her life helped slow the spread of COVID and save lives. Now, millions of Michiganders are vaccinated and brighter days are on the horizon. Here at Progress Michigan, we’re grateful for Gov. Whitmer’s efforts throughout this crisis and ready to help our state recover from the impact of COVID and come back even stronger than before.”

The Executive Director for the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association, Scott Ellis, discussed the realities of the pandemic for the hospitality industry,

This is positive news for the hospitality industry. Michigan bars and restaurants have struggled greatly in order to keep their doors open throughout the pandemic. Owners, employees and patrons are eager to get life back to normal.”