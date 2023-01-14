LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The United States Department of Labor announced on Friday that $1 million is being awarded to Michigan to help combat the lasting effects of the state’s opioid epidemic.

In March 2021, the Department of Labor awarded a National Dislocated Worker Grant of more than $3 million to Michigan, with an initial award of $1 million.

The funds support Michigan’s efforts to confront the impact of the opioid crisis on the state’s workforce. It also goes toward training people for life coach, disaster-relief positions.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services first declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency in October 2017, which enabled Michigan to request the funding.

Dislocated Worker Grants provide funds to states and local communities to increase their ability to help unemployed workers following unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.