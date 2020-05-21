Michigan receives $5.3 million in AmeriCorps funding

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Community Service Commission today announced that Michigan has received $5.3 million in AmeriCorps funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency responsible for AmeriCorps and other national service programs.

This funding will support 562 AmeriCorps members in Michigan who will address disaster services, economic opportunity, environmental stewardship, education, healthy futures and safer communities.

Alongside federal efforts through CNCS, the Michigan Community Service Commission and its community partners have engaged tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages, supported hundreds of community-based projects and leveraged well over $11 million dollars annually for pressing issues around the state. The Michigan Community Service Commission views service as a strategy for community change.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Michigan’s AmeriCorps members have adapted their service to help meet critical needs of local communities. This includes food distribution, health care support, blood donation, contact tracing and other critical services.

“During a challenging time, Michigan’s AmeriCorps members have continued to do what they do best, serve communities in need,” said Ginna Holmes, executive director of the Michigan Community Service Commission. “We are proud of every single member and pleased to continue supporting their service in Michigan.”

CNCS will provide an additional $2.2 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for the AmeriCorps members funded by these grants. After completing a full term of service, AmeriCorps members receive an award of approximately $6,000 that they can use to pay for college or to pay off student loans.

Every year, 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve through 21,000+ schools, nonprofits, and community and faith-based organizations across the country. These citizens have played a critical role in the recovery of communities affected by disasters and helped thousands of first-generation college students access higher education. They also tutor and mentor young people, connect veterans to jobs, care for seniors, reduce crime and revive cities, fight the opioid epidemic and meet other critical needs.

“For more than two decades, Americans have answered the call to serve by pledging to ‘get things done’ as AmeriCorps members,” said Chester Spellman, director of AmeriCorps. “Through their dedication and sacrifice, I know our nation is in good hands. We are so pleased to be supporting more AmeriCorps members in Michigan, where their service will help to create a brighter tomorrow for the communities they serve. I salute all of our AmeriCorps members – past, present, and future – and thank those who help make their service possible.”

AmeriCorps is funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency for volunteering and service, and recently marked its 25th anniversary. Since the program’s inception in 1994, more than 1.1 million AmeriCorps members have served the nation, providing more than 1.6 billion hours of service and earning nearly $4 billion in education awards to pay for college or pay back student loans. Those interested in joining AmeriCorps can learn more at AmeriCorps.gov/Join.