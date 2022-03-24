LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s Citizen Redistricting Commission has reversed a 7 percent pay increase that the commissioners approved for themselves about a month ago.

The commission increased its annual payment to almost $56,000 last year. This latest increase would have bumped that to $60,000.

Commissioners voted today to return their pay to just under $40,000 a year.

The commission faced widespread backlash for the decision to raise their pay, especially in light of the controversy over meetings that were held in closed session.

The state’s new election maps are already drawn but more meetings are planned this year to deal with legal challenges.