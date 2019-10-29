Michigan Rep. calls for real culture change at MSU

LANSING —

State Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Township) has called on the Michigan State University board and administration to act in the interest of its students following Trustee Nancy Schlichting’s resignation yesterday.

Schlichting sent a letter of resignation to Gov. Whitmer Saturday informing her of her departure from the board stating. Schlichting gave reasoning that she was unhappy with the board’s decision to not move forward with the independent review of how MSU handled the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

“I’m confident Gov. Whitmer will appoint someone who respects diversity, listens to survivors, and will challenge this board and administration to do the right thing,” Brixie said. “One appointee can’t change the culture at an institution such as this alone. It’s time for the board and administration to lead collectively and proactively, the university can’t continue to wait until outside parties investigate these matters.”

Schlichting’s term was set to expire in 2023. Gov. Whitmer will appoint the next trustee to replace Schlichting for the remainder of her term, according to Brixie’s office.