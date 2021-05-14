Michigan reports 1,766 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has reported 1,766 new coronavirus cases and 34 new coronavirus deaths on Friday.

Ingham County has reported 22,315 total cases and 361 total deaths.

Jackson County has reported 14,318 total cases with 260 total deaths.

Eaton County has reported 8,714 cases with 190 total deaths.

Clinton County has reported 59,17 total cases with 79 total deaths.

These numbers come as the Center for Disease Control updated its guidance on mask wearing, saying fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most circumstances.

As a result, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that Michigan would be removing its mask requirements for fully-vaccinated Michiganders starting 9 a.m. on Saturday.

"We've trusted scientists and experts to keep us safe during the pandemic, and it's worked. With millions of Michiganders fully vaccinated, we can now safely take the next step to get back to normal. Vaccines protect you and your loved ones, if you haven't already, sign up today." — Governor Gretchen Whitmer, May 14, 2021

““A few weeks ago, Michigan finally rejected the old, failed path of one-size-fits-all mandates and restrictions that took away people’s jobs, schools and critical services. We encouraged personal responsibility and common-sense safety measures to overcome the recent spike in COVID cases instead of new restrictions and layoffs. That strategy worked,” said Michigan House of Representatives speaker Jason Wentworth in a press release.

““But even after today’s announcement, we are still a few steps behind other states around the country that have trusted their local residents and enjoyed better health outcomes. I encourage the governor to keep going and remove Michigan’s remaining restrictions, allowing everyone to go back to work and return to their normal lives.”

Senator Gary Peters reacted to the relaxation of masks yesterday, saying “Today’s news from the CDC is great! We now can start getting back to our normal life as long as we are fully vaccinated. That’s why it’s so important that everybody…get out there and go get a vaccine.”

The relaxation of mask requirements has lead some Michigan businesses and institutions to relax its own policies.

Potter Park Zoo will no longer be requiring masks for vaccinated guests when outdoors and with members of their own household. Mask will still be required indoors.

As of today, our mask policy will be changing. When possible to socially distance from individuals outside of your household, masks will not be required outdoors. We still ask that you wear a mask indoors and when using the restroom. — Potter Park Zoo, May 14, 2021

Crunch Gym in East Lansing will also no longer be requiring masks for vaccinated customers.

Grocery store chain Meijer will still be requiring masks, the company said.

