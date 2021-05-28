Michigan reports 614 Coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) – Michigan has added 614 coronavirus and 24, deaths to its total.

Michigan has now seen 887,274 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here in March 2020 and 19,114 related deaths.

The latest testing data has not yet been updated.

Ingham County has seen 22,561 total cases with 372 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 8,823 total cases with 199 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 5,988 total cases with 83 total deaths.

Jackson County has reported 14,641 total cases with 270 total deaths.

Nearly 8.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan. The percentage of residents 16 and up with at least one shot is inching up, now at 58.6%. About 53% of residents age 12 and up have gotten at least one dose.

Key virus metrics have been looking better for weeks, with dropping case rates having pushed much of the state out of the highest risk level, E, and down to Risk Level D. If the current trajectory continues, the two regions that remain in Risk Level E (Grand Rapids and Saginaw) will likely be downgraded within days.

The seven-day average of the positive test rate has declined to 6%, twice the 3% threshold public health officials look for to show community spread is controlled. It peaked above 18%, more than six times that benchmark.

After weeks of declines, the hospitalization rate is now lower than it has been since late March. The death rate is showing week-over-week improvements.

(WoodTV8 contributed to this report.)