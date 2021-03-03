Michigan reports about 1,500 new COVID-19 cases

A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 1536 new COVID-19 cases with five additional deaths.

Today’s case total coemes as Gov. Whitmer announced Michiganders who are 50 years or older will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines this month.

Starting on Monday, March 8, residents who are 50 years or older with a pre-existing condition or disability will be eligible to get vaccinated. Family caregivers, including those who care for children with special health care needs, will also be eligible.

The report comes a day after the Whitmer administration announced that capacity in public places will increase due to declining daily case numbers.

Below is a list of all of the new capacity restrictions.

In local Michigan news, Sparrow Health System this morning announced anyone who is age 65 and older or a health care worker can register for available, open slots for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sparrow also reported that it had distributed 99% of the vaccines it had received as of Tuesday night having distributed 52,613 doses.

Across the country and locally in Michigan, health officials are encouraging people to get one of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson, if they are offered it.