Michigan reports highest single-day COVID-19 case total since January, signaling third wave

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today reported more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases with 16 related deaths.

Today’s case report is the highest single-day total since January 4, when 5,684 cases were reported, according to data from the New York Times.

6 News Araceli Crescencio reports that Sparrow Hospital’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have tripled in the past twelve days.

Ingham County Health Department reports a growing number of young people ages 20-29 and 30-39 are getting sick with COVID-19, a trend that is opposite to the one we saw at the start of the pandemic, when most elderly people ages 70 and older were getting diagnosed with coronavirus.

Last week, the state health department reported Michigan is seeing a 50% increase in case rate from the mid-February low.

Across the state, vaccination efforts are underway.

Today, Ionia County Health Department announced it is expanding its COVID-19 testing eligibility to people 16 years of age and older.

And in Shiawassee County, the health department is asking for non-medical and medical volunteers to help with the mass vaccination clinics.

As of last week, Michigan had the country’s fifth-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the last week and is among 14 states where infections rose over the past two weeks, the Associated Press reported.