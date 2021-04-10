Michigan reports just below 7K new cases of COVID-19, 74 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has reported 6,892 cases of the coronavirus today and 74 deaths.

These numbers come as the state is in the middle of a big surge. Yesterday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged schools, youth athletics, and indoor dining to take a two-week pause to try and reduce the spread of the virus, but stopped short of making any new restrictions.

Throughout the entire pandemic, the state has reported 738,023 cases and 16,500 deaths.