Michigan reports just over 5K new cases of COVID-19, 85 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has reported 5,259 new cases of the coronavirus and 85 deaths. 33 of those deaths were as a result of vital records review.

The state has seen a massive surge over the last few months. Michigan Republicans are upset because Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced yesterday that she took a trip about a month ago to Florida to visit her sick father.

Michigan Republicans spoke to reporters Tuesday morning in Lansing to talk about what they call “the governor’s hypocrisy of visiting loved ones in Florida while Michiganders were locked out of hospitals and nursing homes to visit loved ones.”

The press conference came one day after it was reported that Governor Gretchen Whitmer flew to Florida to visit her father who was dealing with health issues.

Nationally, the White House announced Monday that anyone 16 years and older can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, meeting President Biden’s April 19 eligibility goal.

“More than half of all adults in America have now received at least one shot,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Monday’s briefing. “More than 32 percent of adults are fully vaccinated. Eighty-one percent of seniors have at least one, and just about two thirds are fully vaccinated.”

The announcement comes just a week after the Food and Drug Administration paused production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following reports of a rare blood clot condition.