Michigan reports more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has added 2,171 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths as a result of complications of the virus.

Michigan now has seen 869,512 total coronavirus cases and 18,355 total deaths.

Ingham County has reported 22,204 total cases and 359 total deaths.

Jackson County has reported 14,269 total cases with 259 total deaths.

Eaton County has reported 8,676 cases with 186 total deaths.

Clinton County has reported 5,896 total cases with 79 total deaths

On Tuesday Michigan labs tested 28,990 samples for the virus and 2,308 were positive, making the latest positivity rate is 7.96%, which is 4.96% above the 3% target.

As of Wednesday, 4,235,360 Michiganders have been vaccinated, with 55.4% of eligible Michigan residents vaccinated.

“We can all feel a sense of hope,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer during a Wednesday press event. “Vaccinations are up, cases and hospitalizations are down. Life is looking and feeling increasingly normal.”

The governor was joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. She highlighted the May 6th changes to the state’s health order in terms of masks for those who are vaccinated.

Nationally

On the national front, U.S. health advisors have endorsed the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12.

Parts of the country have already been administering shots to minors, but most of the nation is waiting on recommendations by the Center for Disease Control.

“It just felt like a flu shot, honestly,” said Meredith Rogers, a 14-year-old middle school student from Decatur, Georgia, after getting her vaccination.

The CDC is expected to back its advisers recommendation.

Moderna is also seeking approval for use of its vaccine on minors. Moderna reported that results from a study on 12-17-year-olds show “strong protection and no serious side effects.” The Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to review this data.

The CDC has also changed its stance on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine alongside other shots. Previously, the CDC recommended against administering other vaccines while receiving the COVID-19 shot, but the Center now says it is safe for children and adults to receive routine vaccinations while being vaccinated against COVID-19.