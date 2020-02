President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (CNN/WLNS): Michigan representatives are responding to the U.S. Senate vote to acquit President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment.

The Senate voted 52-48, with GOP Sen. Mitt Romney joining Democrats in voting him guilty. The vote on the second article, obstruction of justice, was along party lines, 53-47.