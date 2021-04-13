Michigan reps reintroduce bill targeting hazardous chemicals in drinking water

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Congressman Fred Upton reintroduced the PFAS Action Act that targets the hazardous PFAS chemicals.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals. Some manufacturers use them to make things like non-stick cookware, but the chemicals aren’t good for people’s health.

“Let’s be very clear, PFAS is an urgent public health and environmental threat and it has been that way for a long time,” Congresswoman Dingell said.

The PFAS Action Act requires the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate PFAS chemicals in drinking water and to also call them hazardous substances.

“This is a bad substance and people need to be warned about it,” Congressman Upton said.

PFAS chemicals can leak into the water from factories and landfills. Someone who supports the PFAS Action Act is actor, Mark Ruffalo.

“There’s roughly 2,500 companies today that are still likely discharging PFAS into the air and water right now as you and I are partaking in this event,” Ruffalo said.

Ruffalo acknowledged the health impacts as well.

“Now we know that PFAS is building up in our blood and organs. We know that PFAS has been linked to serious health problems,” Ruffalo said.

According to the CDC, PFAS may affect someone’s liver or their immune system.

Congresswoman Dingell said this is a national crisis that needs attention.

“Too many people don’t even know. It’s a forever chemical that’s in all parts of things they touch every single day. We need to do something at the federal level,” Congresswoman Dingell said.