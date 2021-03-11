Michigan republicans now asking Biden to save Line 5

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Five republican members of Congress from here in Michigan are signing and sending a letter, urging President Biden to stop Governor Whitmer from shutting down Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 oil pipeline in May.

Governor Whitmer plans to revoke the easement for Line 5 by shutting it down for good in a few months.

Officials with Enbridge Energy are fighting the shutdown and maintain that the pipeline is safe.

State republicans, including representatives Tim Walberg and Fred Upton, say that shutting down the pipeline would cost the natural gas industry billions of dollars and make it harder for people in the Upper Peninsula to heat their homes.