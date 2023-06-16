Flooding in four UP counties has caused a state of emergency. (Photo/WJMN-TV)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a spring filled with record snowmelt in the area, Upper Peninsula communities are experiencing overwhelming flooding.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday requesting a Major Disaster Declaration and federal aid for Baraga, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon Counties.

Local jurisdictions have estimated $56 million in immediate response costs, as well as damages to infrastructure and public facilities.

“A presidential declaration would deliver critical resources to the U.P. and we need all hands on deck to support impacted communities,” Whitmer said in a press release Friday.

The record snowmelt is attributed to warming temperatures in the region, as well as record precipitation.

As a result, the west-center Upper Peninsula experienced widespread and repeated flooding from April 10 to May 14, according to the governor’s office.

On May 22, state, federal and local officials started a joint preliminary damage assessment.

“Frequent and severe flooding during the spring have overwhelmed communities across the Upper Peninsula and caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage,” said U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.

“I urge the President to grant Governor Whitmer’s request and declare a Major Disaster so that these communities can get the federal resources they need to rebuild and recover.”

Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the impacted U.P. counties earlier this year, directing state agencies to use available state resources in cooperation with local efforts.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will review the governor’s request for the disaster declaration and assistance, and will then make a recommendation to Biden.