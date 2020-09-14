Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association launches campaign advocating for hospitality industry’s survival

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) today released the “Don’t Leave Michigan’s Hospitality Industry Out in the Cold” campaign, including a list of public policy solutions to help Michigan’s restaurants and hotels survive the transition to a less predictable fall season.

The MRLA also released new economic impact data outlining the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Michigan’s hospitality industry, the state’s second largest employer, as colder months approach if no action is taken and mandated capacity reductions remain.

While expanded outdoor patio seating, weather and federal stimulus funding helped to sustain the industry throughout the summer, more than half of the hotels in Michigan remain unprofitable and nearly a quarter of the state’s restaurants do not anticipate being in business in six months.

“The hospitality industry in Michigan finds itself in a precarious position this fall as dropping temperatures and mandatory capacity restrictions indoors threaten its very existence,” said Justin Winslow, president & CEO of the MRLA.

The MRLA is launching the campaign to educate elected officials of the economic impact to Michigan’s overall economy as the state’s second largest private employer loses leisure travel and outdoor dining with no way of mitigating those losses indoors given current Executive Orders.

Don’t Leave Michigan’s Hospitality Industry Out in the Cold Proposals include:

Allow Michigan’s meetings and banquets centers statewide the same access to market as restaurants at 50 percent capacity indoors with appropriate social distancing and sanitization standards

Allow restaurants to retain the expanded capacity they gained via patios and other outdoor solutions this summer by allowing them to safely winterize those spaces while extending their temporary alcohol service permits as well

Allow for expanded indoor capacity, both at restaurants and banquet centers if the data reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services falls below a three-percent positive test rate over an extended period

Restore Pure Michigan funding to encourage the restoration of safe travel.

Promote and subsidize the requisite education and training necessary to earn credentials associated with the MRLA ServSafe Dining Commitment

“Michigan’s hospitality industry, through innovation and outright grit, has risen to the challenge of providing safe service for its guests and employees. The state’s own contact tracing data validates the relative safety of our operations,” Winslow added. “We have provided realistic solutions and stand ready to work collaboratively with the governor, the legislature and local leaders across the state to help safely transition this industry indoors as the season changes. We must act quickly as nearly 5,000 small businesses and well over 100,000 jobs hang in the balance.”

Notable survey results include the following: