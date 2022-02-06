Michigan says goodbye to its feminine hygiene tax

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan’s tampon tax is officially a thing of the past!

The state will no longer have a 6% sales tax on tampons and other menstrual products.

This comes after Governor Whitmer signed a piece of legislation in 2021 to make menstrual products free from state sales and use tax. However, while some people continue to celebrate others say more needs to be done to help women.

Laura Kien is a graduate student at Michigan State University and is pursuing a master’s degree in social work. During an internship for her program, Kien witnessed firsthand the struggle that many women face when it comes to menstrual products.

“I’ve worked with women that are in low socioeconomic status, that are in situations that struggle to afford these products so it is really important that we have the ability to help them get one step closer to being able to make those affordable,” she said.

Melina Brann is the executive director for the Women’s Center of Greater Lansing, a non-profit organization that helps women achieve financial stability and independence. For years, this organization has provided free tampons and pads to hundreds of women who can’t afford them.

Brann has been a key advocate for making these products more affordable.

When legislation to amend the sales and use tax was introduced in 2019, Brann decided to take action by writing a letter of testimony to lawmakers. In the letter, Brann stressed that access to menstrual sanitary products is essential for women.

For Brann, it’s hard to watch other women struggle to afford something that they need.

“It’s just really frustrating when I have to buy things that are medically necessary for me to kind of participate in my society and I see other people struggle with it every day and it’s just time that we are treated as equal people,” she said.

Michigan is one of over 20 states to pass laws that take away state taxes for feminine hygiene products.