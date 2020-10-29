Michigan school data portal redesigned and launched with new features

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Parents, educators, policymakers and other residents across the state will be able to find education data and information on their local schools more easily, with the launch of the redesigned MI School Data website (www.mischooldata.org).

Featuring a more contemporary design, the redesigned education data portal includes an enhanced search function, a brand new tool that allows users to compare multiple schools and metrics at the same time, and “education focus areas” that connect related metrics – transforming data into information.

“As a parent, I know the importance of having education data at your fingertips so that informed decisions can be made about your child,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This newly designed website is another important step forward in giving parents and families across the state the data and information they need when it comes to making decisions about preschool, K-12, postsecondary education or even the workforce.”

“A key goal of the redesign was making the site easier to navigate so that visitors can quickly locate the education data they are looking for on MI School Data,” said CEPI Executive Director Tom Howell. “We gathered feedback from educators, parents, policymakers and the media to help ensure the state’s education data portal would be more user focused and easier to use.”

In addition to refreshing the look and feel of MI School Data, which served more than 369,340 unique visitors and had more than 3,132,949 page views in the past 12 months, updates were also made to the site’s back-end technology infrastructure. Among other improvements, the site now leverages MILogin, which makes it easier for authorized users, such as educators, to view student-level data.

“This effort is critical to help Michigan achieve its eight goals to be a Top 10 education state,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Having quality transparent data is essential to knowing where we are academically and where we need to keep improving. This is a collective effort for educators, families, students, and our communities.”

This is the first major redesign to the site since its initial launch in August of 2011.