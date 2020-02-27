Michigan school officials are preparing for coronavirus impact

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

Lansing, Mich. — (WLNS):

State health and education administration is having conversations regarding the coronavirus’ potential impact on K-12 schools in Michigan in response to this week’s Centers for Disease Control warning that the virus could soon spread rapidly in the states.

As of Feb.27, 82,550 cases have been confirmed worldwide with 2,810 deaths and 33,252 total recovered persons.

In the United States, cases have been confirmed in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Chicago, Madison, Wisconsin and Boston.

To track current cases of coronavirus worldwide, visit John Hopkins’ coronavirus map tracker.

