LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Eleven schools in Michigan have been selected for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. It’s one of the most coveted awards in the education field and it’s given to schools that show exemplary performance all around, or to schools that are making great progress in closing achievement gaps.

It’s designed to showcase the best schools in the country and showcases “the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content”, according to the Department of Education, which selects the schools for the award.

Officials say that the schools that receive these awards all have a few things in common, including a clear vision from the administration, innovative teaching techniques, and integrated use of data to explore where improvement can be made.

To see Michigan’s latest award winners, check the list below:

Byron Center – Cross Creek Charter Academy, Cross Creek Charter Academy.

Caledonia – Caledonia Elementary School, Caledonia Community Schools.

Canton – Gallimore Elementary School, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools.

Dorr – Dorr Elementary School, Wayland Union Schools.

Grand Blanc – Myers Elementary School, Grand Blanc Community Schools.

Grand Haven – Robinson Elementary School, Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

Houghton – Houghton Elementary School, Houghton-Portage Township Schools.

Norway – Norway Elementary School, Norway-Vulcan Area Schools.

Pewamo – Pewamo-Westphalia Elementary School, Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools.

Stevensville – Roosevelt Elementary School, Lakeshore School District (Berrien).

Troy – Schroeder Elementary School, Troy School District.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”