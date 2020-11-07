Michigan Secretary of State: False claims from Ronna McDaniel have no merit

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) -- The Environmental Law & Policy Center (ELPC) and the Michigan Climate Action Network (MiCAN) today filed an appeal with the Michigan Public Service Commission to allow consideration of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline tunnel during the permit application review. Michigan Administrative Law Judge Dennis Mack recently denied the groups’ request.

ELPC and MiCAN intervened in the Enbridge Line 5 tunnel case because the large quantity of oil transported in the pipeline after a new tunnel is constructed for a much longer time than would otherwise be the case and would be a meaningful contributor to global warming.