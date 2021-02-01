Michigan Secretary of State presents new voting legislation

By Tony Garcia

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson unveiled her plans for the future of elections which she calls ‘Advancing the vote, protecting democracy’.



She made the announcement Monday morning and her plan was clear.

“Defend and protect democracy by ensuring that no matter how one votes, who they vote for, where they live, or what they look like, their vote will be counted,” Benson said.

The goal of Benson and her staff — make voting as easy and safe as possible, with a multi-step plan.

“First, require that absentee ballot applications are mailed to registered voters every federal election cycle,” said Assistant secretary of state Heaster Wheeler. “Require that ballots are counted, if post-marked, by election day…and make election day a state holiday.”

This legislation comes after a November election that divided the country. Claims of voter fraud, with no substantial proof, led to dozens of federal lawsuits and even an assault on the United States capitol. Benson says, all of the claims are unfounded.

“There is no evidence of wrongdoing in last year’s election,” Benson said. “It was in fact the most successful and secure election in our nation’s history.”

There would be a number of other changes made if this goes through.

Overseas service members and their spouses can return their ballots electronically

Absentee ballots can be counted two weeks prior to election day

Deceptive election practices to deter or mislead voters will be prohibited

Weapons will be banned within 100 feet of a voting location

Statewide training will be implemented for election challengers and workers

“All of these measures are clear, data-driven and non-partisan solutions that build on our successes and lessons learned in 2020,” Benson said.

Benson added she wants to get bi-partisan support and hopes everybody across aisles will work toward one goal of protecting democracy.