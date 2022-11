LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — New COVID-19 numbers in Michigan have been made available for the past week.

Michigan saw 8,933 confirmed and probable cases this last week, for an average of 1,276 cases per day.

Over the course of the week, 275 deaths were reported in confirmed and probable cases.

As of November 11, 68.9% of Michigan citizens have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.