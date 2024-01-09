LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan, like other parts of the country, is experiencing an increase in COVID diagnoses.
“Recent trends show COVID is elevated and increasing,” a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services tells 6 News.
State and federal health officials continue to encourage individuals to wash their hands frequently, stay home when feeling ill, get vaccinated and test if symptoms are present.
Nationally, that variant represents about 62% of infections. That’s up from 44% two weeks ago.
The variant was first detected in the U.S. in September 2023.
“JN.1 may be intensifying the spread of COVID-19 this winter,” a Jan. 5, 2024, CDC update noted.
An update from MDHHS from Jan. 3, 2024, shows an increase in cases from 91.6 cases per one million people to 98.4 cases per one million people.
Statewide data showing probable and confirmed cases since December 2022 also shows increasing cases.
Statewide COVID Cases
The trend also shows in an upward trend of new cases since Aug. 2023 as well.
County-level data shows increases as well in probable and confirmed cases:
Clinton County:
Eaton County:
Ingham County:
Jackson County:
Hillsdale County:
Data indicates Variant of Concern JN.1 represented 44.2% of all cases in Michigan. Variant HV.1 which was dominant now represents only 22.1% of cases.
Nationally, that variant represents about 62% of infections. That’s up from 44% two weeks ago.
The variant was first detected in the U.S. in September 2023.
“JN.1 may be intensifying the spread of COVID-19 this winter,” a Jan. 5, 2024, CDC update noted.
But there is a glimmer of hope in the data, according to the CDC update:
COVID-19 infections are now causing severe disease less frequently than earlier in the pandemic. Infection levels measured using wastewater and test positivity, which capture both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections, are higher than the year before (currently estimated as being ~27% and ~17% higher, respectively). Wastewater viral levels, in particular, have increased rapidly over the last several weeks.
By comparison, measures of COVID-19-related illness requiring medical attention, such as emergency department visit rates, have also increased, but to a lesser extent and remain 21% lower than they were at the same time the year before. Furthermore, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations are 22% lower than observed the year before, and the percent of total deaths associated with COVID-19 are 38% lower.
This change in the relationship between infection levels and illness severity is related to greater immune protection levels provided by vaccines, prior infection, or both. Over 97% of people have natural or vaccine-induced antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2). This immune protection can fade over time but tends to last longer for preventing severe disease than for preventing infections.COVID-19 Activity Increases as Prevalence of JN.1 Variant Continues to Rise, CDC, Jan. 5, 2024