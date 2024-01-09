LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan, like other parts of the country, is experiencing an increase in COVID diagnoses.

“Recent trends show COVID is elevated and increasing,” a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services tells 6 News.

State and federal health officials continue to encourage individuals to wash their hands frequently, stay home when feeling ill, get vaccinated and test if symptoms are present.

Nationally, that variant represents about 62% of infections. That’s up from 44% two weeks ago.

The variant was first detected in the U.S. in September 2023.

“JN.1 may be intensifying the spread of COVID-19 this winter,” a Jan. 5, 2024, CDC update noted.

An update from MDHHS from Jan. 3, 2024, shows an increase in cases from 91.6 cases per one million people to 98.4 cases per one million people.

Statewide data showing probable and confirmed cases since December 2022 also shows increasing cases.

Screenshot of MDHHS Data on daily COVID cases in Michigan, statewide. (MDHHS DATA)

The trend also shows in an upward trend of new cases since Aug. 2023 as well.

COVID-positiveCOVID positive tests statewide. (MDHHS DATA)

County-level data shows increases as well in probable and confirmed cases:

Clinton County:

Screenshot of daily COVID cases from Dec. 2023 to present. (MDHHS DATA)

Eaton County:

Screenshot of COVID daily rates since Dec. 2023. (MDHHS DATA)

Ingham County:

Screenshot of daily COVID diagnoses since Dec. 2023. (MDHHS DATA)

Jackson County:

Screenshot of daily COVID cases since Dec. 2023. (MDHHS DATA)

Hillsdale County:

Screenshot of daily COVID cases since Dec. 2023. (MDHHS DATA)

Data indicates Variant of Concern JN.1 represented 44.2% of all cases in Michigan. Variant HV.1 which was dominant now represents only 22.1% of cases.

But there is a glimmer of hope in the data, according to the CDC update: