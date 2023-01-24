LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan saw a drop in COVID-19 cases from last week but a bump in deaths.

This past week, there were 6,530 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 at a rate of 933 new cases per day, compared to 9,687 last week.

While case numbers were down this week, there was an increase in COVID-19 deaths. 260 people died this week from COVID-19, while 184 died the previous week.

Michigan still sits at a vaccination rate of 69.3%, just shy of its 70% goal.

This winter has also seen reports of a so-called “tripledemic” of COVID, RSV, and influenza, which mostly impacts young children the worst.

“The winter is not over; those viruses are still out there. Let’s continue to take good precautions,” said William Schaffner, a Professor at the Vanderbilt University Department of Medicine.