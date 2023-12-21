LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There was a bit of a duality in Michigan’s workforce numbers in November, as both total employment and the unemployment rate in the state rose over the course of the month.

That resulted in a total labor force gain of 23,000 in November, according to new data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

The unemployment rate divides the number of unemployed workers who are actively looking for work, by the total available workforce number. Total employment, meanwhile, is a numerical measure of the total number of persons who are employed.

“Despite an uptick in the unemployment rate this month, Michigan’s labor market is rebounding from the auto-related strike and associated layoff activity,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics.

Rourke reported that total payroll jobs rose by 7,000 during the month of November, and that the auto industry in Michigan had “modest job gains.”

(Getty Images)

While the nationwide jobless rate crept downward by one-fifth of a percentage point in November, to 3.7%, Michigan’s jobless rate was 0.6 percentage points above that. And while the nationwide unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point over the last year, Michigan’s unemployment rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point.

Here’s what employment and workforce rates have looked like over the recent months: