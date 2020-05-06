Michigan Senate Democrats’ statement on Republican-driven lawsuit to undercut the Office of the Governor

Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer speaks with reporters after her campaign submitted 30,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot, Thursday, April 12, 2018, outside the state elections bureau in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer is among four main Democrats running to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

LANSING, Mich. – Today, the Michigan Senate Democrats issued the following statement regarding the lawsuit filed by legislative Republicans aimed to cut back Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ability to fight the deadly coronavirus:

“Let us be abundantly clear: this lawsuit is driven solely by legislative Republicans and has no support from the Senate Democratic Caucus. We are appalled that those across the aisle are choosing a global pandemic as the time to pick political fights with the governor instead of focusing on what we can do to help the people of our state. Michigan Senate Democrats

“The Senate Democrats aren’t taking their eyes off the ball. Finding solutions for Michigan families and workers remains our number one priority.”