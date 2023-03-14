LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Senate Democrats have successfully passed a repeal of 2013’s “Right to Work” law.

The Michigan House passed a Right to Work repeal last week.

The law, enacted a decade ago, prohibited requirements that workers pay union dues or fees as a condition of their employment.

Supporters of the policy argued that it made Michigan more competitive for economic development, and allowed employees to decide for themselves whether to join a union.

Democrats and union advocates say Right to Work reduces union membership, which ultimately weakens the political power of unions and hurts worker rights in the long run.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the bills into law.