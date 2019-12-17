Michigan senator’s legislation could ease service members’ transition to civilian life

FILE – In this Dec 21, 2018 file photo, audience members join the Georgia National Guard’s 48th Brigade Combat Team to salute the colors during the Casing of Color and Departure Ceremony for their deployment to Afghanistan from Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Ga. Military deployments provide extra income that, when managed properly, can be incredibly important to young service members. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Legislation that would make it easier for transitioning service members to enter civilian life passed the Senate today.

Michigan Seantor Debbie Stabenow helped to write the law.

The bipartisan legislation is called the IMPROVE Transition for Service Members Act and will enact changes to the Defense Department’s Transition Assistance program.

One way the program would change is by introducing an opt-in system where service members can send their contact information to their respective State Veterans Affairs Agency. The system will ensure that returning service members and their families are connected to local community groups, specifically, veterans’ service organizations.

The bill also says that the Department of Defense will be responsible for checking in on service members regularly throughout their military careers and informing them of professional and educational opportunities like the Military Tuition Assistance.

Lastly, the bill creates more accountability by holding the Defense Department responsible for asking veterans about their transition experience on a regular basis.