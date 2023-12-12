LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —A new report suggests that Michigan seniors are facing growing challenges when it comes to retirement savings and food insecurity. The report released by AARP Michigan also found these disparities get worse when factors like race and gender are considered.

The report found that 30% of Michigan residents over 55 have no retirement plans or savings for later life. That gets worse for low-income earners, with around 50% not having any savings.

While researchers have known about this trend for a while, this report was one of the first times that gender and race were examined in employer-sponsored retirement programs. Officials say that’s a problem.

“Michigan’s ability to improve the health and financial security of its aging population is hampered by the continued existence of health disparities among diverse groups of people based on race, ethnicity, gender, disability, geography, income, and other characteristics,” said Paula Cunningham, AARP Michigan State Director.

One of the disparities the report found was that female workers are less likely than male coworkers to be involved in their workplace savings programs. This gets worse with female workers of color; this group was the least likely to be included in retirement programs at work.

The lack of these savings at the end of a person’s working years can lead to major challenges later in life, and the data shows a growing number of retirees don’t have enough money to buy food.

AARP researchers were able to identify more than 130,000 residents over 60 that have reported problems with food insecurity. More racial disparities were found here as well, Black residents are three times more likely to suffer from this problem than white residents.

This report is a continuation of other research done by AARP of Michigan, on topics like The Continuum of Care, The Effects of Covid and The Opportunities for Aging Well. You can find those by clicking the links above.