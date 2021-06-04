Michigan set to enter four-day heat wave starting this weekend

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Tomorrow the entire state of Michigan is expected to start the first of a four-day heat wave that will have temperatures of 90 degrees and above.



Staying cool during the summer is extremely important, especially to avoid any heat-related illnesses or deaths. The CDC says are both preventable, and can be avoided.

Its statistics show that every year over 700 people pass away from those heat-related illnesses, and Ingham County Health Department says in weather above 90 degrees, heat strokes can happen.



Those who are ages 65 and older along with children younger than 2 are at higher risk for heat-related illnesses and should be monitoring heat symptoms more often.



Sings of having one can be really red skin, feeling faint or disoriented with shallow breathing and a weak pulse. If this happens, you should drink water and check your symptoms every 15 minutes.

You should always stay hydrated, stay in a cool area, and avoiding lots of heavy activity. Along with this, one should eat smaller meals more often and wear light-weight clothing.



If you’re having trouble with where you should or assistance with staying cool and resources, you can always dial 2-1-1.



