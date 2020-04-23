Michigan Shakespeare Festival closes for 2020

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Shakespeare Festival announced it is “going dark this year” and closing its doors for the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Janice L Blix, producing artistic director for the Michigan Shakespeare Festival wrote that multiple factors contributed to the decision of closing the mainstage.

A wide variety of factors went into this decision. For one, our artist housing at Jackson College is, rightly, currently occupied by the medical staff and first responders for the hospital. We have never been more proud of our partnership with the college than we are now. But the main factor is the health and safety of our artists and our audiences. Part of the joy of theatre is that it is a community experience, a shared breath, four hundred hearts thrilling, four hundred voices laughing. But this moment, as happened during Shakespeare’s day, that very community experience is an invitation to this virus. To offer shows now would be irresponsible, and we would never put you at risk. Janice L Blixt

The theatre wrote that people who have already purchased tickets have the option of turning advance ticket purchases into donations.

If you are able to do that, the theatre said it would be thankful for that gesture. That donation will go towards payroll for the staff, rent for the office and off-season storage, office expenses and insurance costs.

However, with so many people suddenly not working, the theatre understands if its patrons are not able to turn their ticket purchases into donations.

As an option, the theatre is offering to roll the ticket over to the 2021 Season, when it says it will be producing HENRY V, directed by Janice L Blixt, and THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR directed by Robert Kauzlaric, along with a third classical show (it may or may not be CHARLIE’S AUNT.

If neither a donation nor a roll-over reservation is possible for you, the theatre staff said they understand. In the upcoming weeks, the theater will set up the process for refunds.

In the interim, the theatre will keep posting content to its Facebook page and Twitter account.

It also has some projects in development as entertainment this summer and into the fall.

“At the Michigan Shakespeare Festival, we care deeply about the work we do, the experiences we create, the joys of classical theatre. We care about you more. After all, without an audience, theatre is just people being silly in cool clothes in a well-designed room,” the theatre staff wrote.





