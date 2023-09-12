LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An out-of-state-gambling company has had its Michigan operations shut down after it was discovered the company was offering its online games to Michigan residents without the proper license, Michigan’s Attorney General’s office said.

Massachusetts-based Golden Hearts Games has signed an Assurance of Discontinuance after an investigation by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division discovered it did not have the license to offer gaming in Michigan.

Golden Hearts Games had been a target of an investigation by Michigan gaming regulators since 2021 when it was first discovered the company did not have the license to offer gaming in Michigan.

In 2022, Nessel issued a cease-and-desist letter to Golden Hearts, advising the company that it was operating illegally.

Despite the warning, Golden Hearts Games continued to offer its online gambling games to Michigan residents, until it was alerted Nessel intended to file an action in state court under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

After being faced with the lawsuit, Golden Hearts Games agreed to the Assurance of Discontinuance on Sept. 1.

“When companies like Golden Hearts attempt to circumvent Michigan’s gaming laws, they create the false impression that their games are legal and safe for consumers,” Nessel said.