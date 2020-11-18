Michigan Small Business Association to begin accepting applications for winterization grants

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Beginning today at noon, the Michigan Small Business Association will begin accepting applications to help small businesses successfully navigate the winter ahead and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With help from the state, at least $3 million dollars will be given out to qualifying businesses to specifically assist with weatherizing and improve outdoor capacity during the winter months.

Commercial firms and nonprofits with 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees in the following industries are eligible to apply for funding:

-Restaurants and/or bars

-Banquet centers

-Retail stores

-Gyms and fitness centers

-Local governments, including cities, townships, villages and counties that provide common space for businesses

-Commercial property owners who provide common space for tenants

Eligible businesses may apply to receive between $1,000 – $10,000 in funding. If you’re interested in applying you can find an application here at the Michigan Small Business Association website.