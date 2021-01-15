Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program to provide $55 million in grants for COVID-19 relief efforts

LANSING, Mich.(WLNS) The Michigan Strategic Fund approved two grant programs today – the Michigan Small Business Survival Grants and the Michigan Stages Survival Grants – totaling $58.5 million in relief to help meet the urgent needs of small businesses and live event venues impacted by the COVID-19 virus, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced.

The State of Michigan appropriated the funds signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on December 29th, to implement the programs to support Michigan’s small businesses that have been especially impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From the beginning, my administration has been deeply committed to providing some crucial support to Michigan’s small businesses that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “With these grant programs, we can provide immediate assistance to those businesses. As we work to distribute the safe and effective vaccine and end the pandemic once and for all, I will continue to partner with leaders across the state to provide relief for our small businesses and their employees.”

The Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program will provide $55 million in grants to meet the urgent need of Michigan small businesses that have experienced a significant financial hardship due to the recent COVID-19 emergency “gatherings and face mask orders.” Grants of up to $20,000 will be awarded to businesses that are fully closed, with grants of up to $15,000 awarded to businesses that have been partially closed, or otherwise are open and can demonstrate an impact.

MSF also approved the $3.5 million Michigan Stages Survival Grant Program, which will provide up to $40,000 in one-time grants to eligible Michigan live music and entertainment venues that have experienced a significant financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

if you’d like more infomation, the applicaiton will open January 19 at 9 am. at www.michiganbusiness.org/survival