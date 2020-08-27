Michigan SOS and Attorney General investigate calls making false, racially-charged claims about mail-in voting

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, mail-in primary election ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf’s top election official said Friday, Aug. 14, that the administration had to take action after receiving a blunt warning from the U.S. Postal Service that it may be unable to deliver some mail-in ballots in the November presidential election by the deadline in state law. That warning precipitated Thursday night’s filing in the state Supreme Court asking for an order to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in the Nov. 3 election when Pennsylvania will be a premier presidential battleground. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WXYZ) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is warning people after her office got a recording of a “racially charged” robocall targeting Detroiters that she said is to deter people from voting by mail.

The robocall, which is posted to YouTube, said it is a civil rights organization founded by far-right conspiracy theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman.

In response, Secretary of State Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel released a press release stating, “voting by mail, or any other method of casting your absentee ballot in Michigan, is a safe, secure and time-tested method of voting, and does not expose personal information any more than simply registering to vote.”

The recording falsely states that “if you vote by mail, your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used to track down old warrants,” and falsely adds that the CDC is even planning to track people for mandatory vaccines with mail-in voting.

“This is an unfortunate but perfect example of just how low people will go to undermine this election,” Nessel said.

“This is an unconscionable, indefensible, blatant attempt to lie to citizens about their right to vote,” said Benson.

Benson added that she and Attorney General Dana Nessel will use every tool to seek justice on people who got the robocall.

They are asking people to report false information to elections@michigan.gov.