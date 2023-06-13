EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University announced its Homecoming schedule. The Homecoming parade will kick off the week of Sept. 18 and it will end on Sept. 23 when the Spartans take on the Maryland Terrapins at Spartan Stadium.

The Homecoming parade will take place Sept. 22 starting at 6 p.m. The parade starts in downtown East Lansing and will loop all the way through campus.

All registered student organizations are welcome to participate in the parade. RSO are also eligible to receive awards including best float, best banner, best group and even best Spartan spirit.

The parade will consist of RSOs and community groups. Businesses or corporations can participate in the parade for a fee.

If you are interested in participating in the parade registration will open Aug. 1 on the Homecoming website. Businesses are asked to contact Peter Delong via email for more information on participating in this year’s festivities.

MSU is looking forward to welcoming alumni and friends from all over the world back to their second home in the heart of East Lansing.