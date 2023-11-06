LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Being the first person in your family to go to college is a big accomplishment. That’s why Michigan State University is celebrating its first-generation students all week long.

First-Generation Week kicked off Monday with a welcoming event at the Rock on campus, followed by a resource fair at the Union Ballroom. It was a chance for first-gen students to get connected to services available on campus, and student organizations that might pique their interest.

“I was the first first in my family to go to college. My younger siblings, one just graduated high school and one is still in high school, so its been kind of a trailblazer moment for me to kind of go on those different paths. You’re the one that has responsibility for your family, mothers, fathers and siblings to help them along the way too,” said MSU student Alissa Hakim.