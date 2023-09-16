LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A spokesperson for Michigan State University confirms the school has launched an investigation into who leaked the name of the woman accusing suspended football head coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment to a USA Today reporter.

Tucker says the incident was consensual, but accuser Brenda Tracy denies that to be the case. The university is involved because Tracy was a contractor for MSU and Tucker allegedly canceled one of her visits after the incident.

Tracy says she came forward to USA Today when she learned her name had been leaked to the media. Last week MSU Trustee Diane Byrum called on the university to investigate the source of the leak.

Emily Guerrant, MSU spokesperson, confirmed Saturday the university has launched an investigation to identify the source of the leak of Tracy’s identity.

