NEW YORK, N.Y. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Spartans have fallen to the Kansas State Wildcats, ending a surprise NCAA Tournament run that saw MSU reach the Sweet 16.

MSU came into March Madness as a No. 7 seed and went further in the tournament bracket than most predicted after beating Marquette, the No. 2 seed in the East Region.

Despite the disappointing finish, this year marked a historic NCAA record accomplished by head coach Tom Izzo. The legendary MSU coach has reached the tournament 25 years in a row. The previous record was held by Mike Krzyzewski, the hall of fame head coach of Duke University from 1980 to 2022 and assistant coach of the 1992 Olympics “Dream Team.”

KSU, led by first-year head coach Jerome Tang, now proceeds to the Elite Eight for the fourteenth time in school history. The Wildcats will be in the hunt for the school’s first Final Four appearance since 1964.