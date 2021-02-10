Michigan State football player arraigned for OWI

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed was arraigned on Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) charges at the 54-B district court Wednesday morning.

Court documents show Reed, 20, was arrested for OWI by the MSU Police and Public Safety department on July 17, 2020. Court documents also show he is charged with one count of operating under the influence of liquor (OUIL).

Reed, redshirt sophomore, played in all seven games for Michigan State in 2020. He led the team with 33 receptions and was second in total yards (407) and touchdowns (3).

Wednesday, Reed’s attorney David Meyers entered a plea of not guilty in a virtual hearing. Judge Andrea Larkin set a personal bond at $500.

Reed’s next hearing, a pre-trial, is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 10:15 a.m.

Michigan State released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying, “Michigan State Athletics was aware of the situation involving Jayden Reed last July and the matter was addressed internally by the football program prior to the start of the 2020 season.”