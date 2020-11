EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University’s Ag-Bio-Research team will host a virtual discussion talking about climate change and its impact on food and agriculture in the state.

The conversation will be moderated by Sheril Kirshenbaum, the co-director of the MSU Food Engagement and Literacy Poll.

The purpose is to raise awareness on the weather’s effect on food products and to bring about necessary change going forward.

The online discussion will begin at 1 p.m. on Zoom.