LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The top law enforcement agencies in Ohio and Michigan have announced they’ll be paying close attention to traffic coming to and from the Big House Saturday in an effort to curb impaired and drunken driving.

Using the phrase “Fans don’t let fans drive drunk,” the two agencies announced the goal of the enforcement was to keep roadways safe.

“Getting behind the wheel impaired is a choice and it’s the wrong one,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police. “Protect yourself and others on the road by avoiding distractions, wearing your seatbelt and only driving sober.”

Added the head of the Ohio State Police: