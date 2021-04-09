Michigan State opens student vaccine clinic

Today was the first day for Michigan State University’s student only vaccine clinic. Most students say they feel a sense of relief, and they’re ready to get back to life as they knew it before the pandemic.

“It’s a relief that feels like oh this is almost over we’re getting through it,” said Chase Goff.

Some students had COVID fatigue, and were excited to finally get vaccinated.

“I just want to do things again and see my family,” said Greta Gallina.

MSU conducted a survey that showed 80% of graduate and undergraduate students are interested in getting the vaccine. The two main reasons, to protect themselves and the people they care for.

It was just in time when the Ingham County Health Department told MSU they want to get students vaccinated.

Zach Sebree plans to go home this summer and he lives with his grandfather.

“It puts me at ease a little bit more. I mean sure there’s still a little bit of a risk, but it’s significantly less so. And just like with traveling, flying on the plane and things like that, just kind of a little bit more peace of mind,” said Sebree.

For many, having the clinic on campus makes the process easier. Matthew Skulski said he planned on going home to New York to get the vaccine.

“I’m excited, I’ve been looking for a while to try to get the vaccine. I’m glad that I’m finally able to get it,” said Skulski.

MSU recently announced it plans to hold 75% of it’s classes in-person next fall, so this clinic is crucial.

“This COVID-19 vaccine is one critical component to having that more typical fall semester,” said Dan Olsen, spokesperson for MSU.

For those student who got their shot today, it’s one and done.

“Since not it’s here, I’m able to easily get it especially with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. I don’t have to worry about me getting it during finals week,” said Skulski.