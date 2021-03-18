Michigan State patrol vehicle hit by intoxicated driver

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police said a trooper’s patrol vehicle was hit on Wednesday night by an intoxicated driver. It happen around 9:45 p.m. while the trooper was on a traffic stop on M-14 near Barton Drive in Washtenaw County.

MSP said as the trooper was about to exit the patrol car, a passing vehicle struck the patrol car and tore off the front wheel. The driver didn’t stop and continued to drive off.

struck a trooper patrol car but decided not to stop. The subject was arrested for OWI, taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then lodged at Washtenaw County Jail. No injuries occurred to the trooper or anyone else. pic.twitter.com/aqTTxjcGOr — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 18, 2021

A few minutes later, the suspect vehicle was located and a traffic stop was performed. Further investigation revealed the driver, a 31-year-old man from Ann Arbor was intoxicated.

The driver admitted to troopers that he knew he struck a trooper patrol car, but decided not to stop.

The person was arrested for OWI, taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, and then lodged at Washtenaw County Jail.

No injuries occurred to the trooper or anyone else.