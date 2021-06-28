Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Adrian murder case

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police have arrested 33-year-old Christopher George Maurer of Adrian in connection to the murder of Jessica Marie Fox.

Fox was reported missing on March 22, 2021 and was last seen on March 21 in Tecumseh. A body was found in the River Raisin in Raisin Township on April 8 and the body was confirmed to be Fox on April 10.

The autopsy determined the cause of death to be strangulation and ruled it a homicide.

Maurer was a person of interest in Fox’s disappearance, and was arrested on June 24.