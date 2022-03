IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police are asking anyone with information regarding a retail fraud case to come forward.

According to the MSP, the subject pictured below was involved in a retail fraud case that took place on March 2 at Menards in Ionia.

Anyone with information on the subject is asked to call Trooper Guzman at 517-930-5379 and reference complaint number 64-1077-22.